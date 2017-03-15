Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net – Thousands of Twitter accounts, including high profile ones belonging to users such as Forbes, Amnesty International and the BBC’s North American service, were compromised on Wednesday, March 15 morning, resulting in them tweeting propaganda related to Turkey’s escalating diplomatic conflict with Germany and the Netherlands, The Guardian reports.

All the compromised accounts were attacked through their use of a popular third-party analytics service, Twitter Counter.

The attackers used the service’s permissions to post a message in Turkish, reading “卐 #NaziGermany #NaziNetherlands, a little #OTTOMAN SLAP for you, see you on #April16th.” That date is when Turkey is planning to hold a referendum on whether to grant stronger powers to its president Tayyip Erdoğan, and the tweets also linked to a pro-Erdoğan video on YouTube.

