61 provinces put on alert for tropical storms despite ongoing drought

SONGKLA, 15 March 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered 61 provinces to brace for summer storms in the coming weeks while efforts continue to combat drought.

The Royal Rainmaking Department has set up a unit in Songkla province to be operations over the province, Phattalung, Trang, Satun, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat with the intention to refill their major dams and waterways. The operation is taking place in tandem with work to safeguard against forest fires, which are common during severe drought.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua