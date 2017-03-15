PM wants Revenue Department to demand tax payment from Shinawatra family

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has reiterated that he would not invoke Section 44 of the interim constitution to demand capital gains tax payment from the Shinawatra family over the sale of its stake in Shin Corporation to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings in 2006.

But he said the Finance Ministry had ordered the Revenue Department to demand the tax payment from the Shinawatra family before the expiry of the statute of limitations of the case due on March 31.

By Thai PBS Reporters