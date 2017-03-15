Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Home > News > PM wants Revenue Department to demand tax payment from Shinawatra family

PM wants Revenue Department to demand tax payment from Shinawatra family

Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has reiterated that he would not invoke Section 44 of the interim constitution to demand capital gains tax payment from the Shinawatra family over the sale of its stake in Shin Corporation to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings in 2006.

But he said the Finance Ministry had ordered the Revenue Department to demand the tax payment from the Shinawatra family before the expiry of the statute of limitations of the case due on March 31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

TOT Public Company Limited logo

New scandal embroils TOT, power firms

Border policeman kills six colleagues in Thailand

The Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram in Bangkok

Thailand ranks top in all destination searches on France’s most popular travel website in 2016

Leave a Reply