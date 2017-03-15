Dutch Far-Right PVV Party’s Leader Geert Wilders Says Ready to Enter Coalition

Leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders says he is willing to enter coalition talks, as results coming in from the national elections show that his party has failed to demonstrate top performance.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, an exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that VVD secured at least 31 seats in the Wednesday parliament elections, with PVV, CDA and D66 all projected to have 19 seats.

“If all the losers like the VVD form a government, we need to have a strong opposition of winners like the PVV,” Wilders said as quoted by The Guardian, expressing openness to join a coalition, or, if that does not happen, to “form a strong opposition over the next five years.”

