Explosion At Sriracha Gas Station Leaves One Dead

CHON BURI, Thailand — A devastating explosion at a service station in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province has left one person dead and another critically trapped under heavy debris, prompting a massive and urgent emergency response from local authorities.

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The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday at a service station located along Highway 331 in the Bo Win sub-district. According to initial reports from Fire & Rescue Thailand, the sudden blast caused severe structural damage to the facility, scattering wreckage across the site and immediately triggering a large-scale mobilization of emergency personnel.

First responders, including specialized rescue teams, firefighters, and representatives from relevant government agencies, were rapidly dispatched to the scene. Their immediate priority was to secure the hazardous area to prevent further casualties and to initiate critical search and rescue operations. Rescue workers are currently engaged in a race against time, utilizing heavy equipment and specialized techniques to carefully extricate the trapped technician from the collapsed debris without causing further harm.

The identity of the deceased individual and the current medical condition of the trapped technician have not yet been officially released, as rescue and recovery efforts remain the absolute priority at the site.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the precise cause of the explosion. Investigators are currently examining the site for any signs of gas leaks, equipment failure, or operational negligence that may have triggered the catastrophic blast. The area remains cordoned off to ensure public safety and to preserve the integrity of the scene for forensic and safety experts.

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As the rescue operation continues, local traffic around Highway 331 has been significantly disrupted, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

-Thailand News (TN)