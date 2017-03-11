Bangkok prepares to cope with summer storms

BANGKOK, 10 March 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok administrators have set out preparing the city to weather summer storms by fixing flood-prone areas and assuring citizens that they will not suffer through inundation.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang has held a meeting to prepare officials for summer storms forecast to hit the capital. The meeting was joined by water expert Royol Jitradon who provided insight on coping with severe storms. He urged the city to deal with trees that may be toppled by high winds as well as to inspect billboards.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua