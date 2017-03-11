Saturday, March 11, 2017
Four arrested, half a million speed pills seized

Nakhon Sawan town
NAKHON SAWAN – Four suspects of a drug smuggling gang have been arrested separately and over half a million speed pills destined for an agent in a central province seized.

Pairot Mahanin, 28, of Chiang Mai’s Muang district, was apprehended at a resort in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan at 6.30pm on Friday after 279 bundles of 558,000 methamphetamine tablets were found hidden in secret compartments of his van, said Pol Maj Gen Thanai Apichartsenee, a commander at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

