Pieces of what were earlier believed to be human flesh found offshore in water during the search by teams of both local and foreign divers off Koh Tao’s Chalok Ban Kao beach were not human flesh, according to forensic police.

Surat Thani police commander Pol Maj-Gen Apichart Bunsriroj said he was informed that the two pieces of flesh sent for examination were not human flesh.

They belonged to marine life, he said.

