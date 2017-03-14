Tuesday, March 14, 2017
EU warns Erdogan amid deepening Turkey-Netherlands crisis

PanARMENIAN.Net – The European Union on Monday, March 13 warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to avoid inflammatory rhetoric as a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and the Netherlands deepened over the blocking of Turkish ministers from holding rallies to win support for plans to expand his powers, AFP reports.

Erdogan at the weekend twice accused NATO ally Netherlands of acting like the Nazis, comments that sparked outrage in a country bombed and occupied by German forces in World War II.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who faces a major challenge from the far-right in a key general election Wednesday, said Erdogan’s comments were unacceptable and it was Ankara that should apologise.

