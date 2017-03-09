Turkey, Netherlands in diplomatic tension over referendum campaign

PanARMENIAN.Net – Following tension escalated between Germany and Turkey over the latter’s insistence to carry on political campaign to persuade Turks abroad for “yes” vote in April 16 referendum, Turkish government gets into diplomatic unrest with the Netherlands in the meantime, Xinhua reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders on Wednesday about his planned visit to Rotterdam where he wanted to address Turkish voters on March 11 at a political demonstration to convince about 240,000 eligible Turkish voters, much against the wishes of the Dutch government.

On Wednesday, March 8 the mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said the owner of the location, where the Turkish minister was planning to hold the rally, had revoked permission for the gathering.

