MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two people were killed and another was gravely injured in a shooting at a cafe in Basel, the public prosecutor of the Basel-Stadt Canton said in a statement.

The shooting was carried out at Cafe 56 on Thursday evening by two men, the prosecutor said as cited by the Swiss Le Matin daily.

