BANGKOK — A schoolgirl facially disfigured by a mug thrown at her face by a teacher said she is making good on her pledge to “get her smile back” Thursday.

Naruedee Chotsanthia, a 17-year-old student in Korat, was left with half her face paralyzed by the August incident. Five months of treatment and rehabilitation at a Bangkok hospital has largely returned function to her face, all free of charge.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich