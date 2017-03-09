Over 240 bush fires reported in northern provinces in less than a month

A total of 243 bush fire incidents were reported during the period from February 15 until March 8 with 7,447 rai of forest being destroyed, according to Mr Atthapol Charoenchansa, director of Forest Protection and Fire Control Office.

Tak province reported the highest bush fire incidence with 64 incidents and 3,452 rai of forest being destroyed. The other bus fire incidents were reported in Lampang, 51 incidents and 1,558 rai of forest destroyed; Phrae, 39 incidents with 662 rai destroyed; Chiang Mai, 32 incidents with 389 rai destroyed; Lamphun, 25 incidents with 652 rai of forest destroyed; Phayao, 11 incidents with 260 rai destroyed; Nan, 9 incidents were 335 rai destroyed; Mae Hong Son, 8 incidents with 61 rai destroyed and Chiang Rai, 4 incidents were 58 rai destroyed.

Thai PBS