PHUKET: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Burma was stabbed to death at a worker’s camp close the bus station on Thepkasattri Rd in Rassada last night whilst he was sat eating dinner.

Lt Chaleaw Thaieu of the Phuket City Police was informed of an incident at a worker’s camp in Rassada at 10:30pm last night (Mar 8) where it was reported a young Burmese man had been murdered.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Yutthawat Lekmak