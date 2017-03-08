Turkey Gov’t Has No Right to Slam EU Rally Ban Amid Own Limits on Freedoms – MP

Turkey’s government has no right to criticize a ban on holding Turkish pre-referendum rallies imposed by several European countries, as Ankara itself puts pressure on opposition and limits freedom of assembly in the country, Ozturk Yilmaz, a deputy chair responsible for foreign relations at the Turkish Republican People’s Party (CHP), told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the German city of Hamburg canceled appearance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a pre-referendum campaign rally over fire safety issues at the venue. A rally was also canceled in another town, Gaggenau. The same day Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders objected conducting campaign rallies by any of the Turkish ministers in the Netherlands.

