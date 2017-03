Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an inquiry into Thai Public Broadcasting Service’s (Thai PBS) controversial investment in debentures issued by an agro-industrial conglomerate.

The public broadcaster has come under public criticism since news emerged of its decision to buy the debentures worth more than 100 million baht issued by Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF).

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS