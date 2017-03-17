Achtung! Turkish Newspaper Depicts Merkel As ‘Frau Hitler’

A Turkish newspaper is making headlines for depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a Nazi uniform on their front page and referring to her as “Frau Hitler.”

In the image, Merkel sports a Hitler-style moustache while holding a gun. To make sure no one misses the point, she’s shown standing in front of a Nazi flag.

The newspaper, The Daily Gunes, also referred to the chancellor as an “ugly aunt,” and accused her of attempting to become the “leader of fascists.”

Sputnik International