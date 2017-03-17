Street food mobile applications to be launched

BANGKOK, 17 March 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with Thailand Foundation, has prepared to launch a new mobile application for Thai street food, assembling information on all of the country’s top roadside eateries.

Street Food Phuket, Street Food Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai and Street Food Bangkok will be launched simultaneously to promote Thai food to foreign visitors as well as enhance Thailand’s tourism image.

The application will present information on locations for street food as well as popular stalls in both Thai and English and will be available for free download on both Android and iOS operation systems.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua