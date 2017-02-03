Some aspects of EU-Turkey visa deal need further discussion: Merkel

PanARMENIAN.Net – Some aspects regarding EU-Turkey visa-free regime still need to be negotiated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, February 2, according to Sputnik.

“Great job has been done on the way to visa-free regime, still some issues remain open, we need to work on them,” Merkel told a joint press conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

In March 2016, Ankara and Brussels agreed on a migrant deal, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey.

