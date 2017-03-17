Friday, March 17, 2017
Home > News > Yingluck voices suspicion over renewed tax collection from Thaksin

Yingluck voices suspicion over renewed tax collection from Thaksin

Former PM Yingluck Shinawatra during a conference
TN News 0

Former prime minister Ms Yingluck Shinawatra voiced suspicion over the government’s renewed attempt to collect capital gain tax from her brother Thaksin Shinawatra and expressed hope that it was not abusing the existing laws for political gains, or for hunting those with different views.

Her comment came as she appeared at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders this morning to stand trial for dereliction of duty charge in a case involving her rice pledging scheme.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand prepares for earthquakes

Potsdamer Platz and a television tower in Berlin, Germany

Germany legalises medical use of cannabis

Sanyo Semiconductor closes its factory in Thailand

Leave a Reply