Yingluck voices suspicion over renewed tax collection from Thaksin

Former prime minister Ms Yingluck Shinawatra voiced suspicion over the government’s renewed attempt to collect capital gain tax from her brother Thaksin Shinawatra and expressed hope that it was not abusing the existing laws for political gains, or for hunting those with different views.

Her comment came as she appeared at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders this morning to stand trial for dereliction of duty charge in a case involving her rice pledging scheme.

By Thai PBS Reporters