BANGKOK, 17 March 2017 (NNT) – Tropical storms have hit several provinces in the Northeast, with reports of infrastructure damage across various districts.

Thundershowers have cooled temperatures in Sakon Nakhon province after days of heat. Residents are advised to beware of falling branches and advert signs, as well as to protect themselves from health risks associated with inclement weather.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn