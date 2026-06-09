Foreign Tourists Filmed Engaging In Inappropriate Behavior On Moving Tuk-tuk in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — A viral video capturing two foreign tourist couples engaging in highly suggestive behavior aboard a moving tuk-tuk has sparked widespread public condemnation in Phuket, reigniting concerns over the conduct of some visitors and its potential impact on the island’s international reputation.

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The incident came to public attention on June 9, 2026, after the local media outlet Phuket Times published footage and photographs of the group on social media. The visual evidence showed the tourists engaging in provocative physical acts, including straddling and spanking, while the vehicle navigated public roads. According to the initial reports, the individuals also took turns recording the inappropriate antics to create content for their personal social media accounts, seemingly disregarding the public nature of their surroundings.

The dissemination of the footage triggered an immediate and intense backlash across digital platforms. Netizens heavily criticized the tourists, arguing that such conduct is entirely unacceptable in a public space and detrimental to the family-friendly image that Phuket strives to maintain. The public discourse quickly shifted toward demands for stricter law enforcement, with many commenters asserting that existing fines for public indecency are insufficient to deter such behavior. Furthermore, observers questioned the response of the tuk-tuk driver, suggesting he should have immediately diverted the vehicle to a local police station upon witnessing the disturbances. Some vocal members of the public even called for substantial penalties, including potential travel bans for the individuals involved.

A foreign tourist couple has sparked widespread criticism online after posting provocative content filmed on a tuk-tuk travelling through Phuket, according to a video shared on a Facebook page on 9 June. pic.twitter.com/0rscvTmPsq — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 9, 2026

This controversy arrives amidst an ongoing national dialogue in Thailand regarding the behavior of foreign visitors at prominent tourist destinations. Authorities and local communities have frequently expressed frustration over instances where tourists display a lack of respect for local customs, cultural norms, and public decency laws. The Phuket tuk-tuk incident has once again brought these issues to the forefront, prompting renewed calls for a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive and disrespectful conduct by international visitors.

As of the latest updates, local law enforcement agencies have not officially confirmed the identification of the individuals featured in the video, nor have any formal arrests or legal actions been announced. According to reports from the Daily News, relevant authorities are currently reviewing the circulated footage to determine whether the actions constitute a violation of public decency laws that warrant a formal investigation and prosecution. Until a comprehensive review is concluded, the status of any potential enforcement action remains pending.

Social media storm over sex in a tuk-tuk video posted online

The Phuket provincial government and local tourism authorities continue to emphasize that while the island welcomes millions of international visitors annually, all guests are expected to adhere to Thai laws and respect local cultural sensibilities.

-Thailand News (TN)