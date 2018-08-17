Fears of flooding in Ang Thong after sluice gate collapses





ANG THONG, 17 August 2018 (NNT) – Fears of flooding have grown in Thailand’s Ang Thong province after one of the sluice gates, on the Noi River, collapsed.

A sluicegate of the Yang Manee Water Distribution and Maintenance Project in Poh Thong district of Ang Thong province has collapsed, causing concern of uncontrolled flooding along the Noi River.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

