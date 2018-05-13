Ang Thong: Indian crashes car into minimart

An Indian engineer crashed his Toyota Altis sedan into a Lotus Express minimart in Ang Thong province on Saturday night, as he reportedly mistook the acceleration pad for the brake when someone suddenly cut in front of his vehicle, Pol Captain Chakkri Phan-et of Muang Ang Thong said.

As police went to inspect the scene at the minimart on Ang Thong-Pamok Road in Tambon Phosa, they found the sedan still stuck to the front of minimart. A nearby noodle-selling cart was also damaged in the crash. A noodle shop worker sustained burns when boiling water spilled.

By Surasak Rimseub

