Sunday, May 13, 2018
Home > Pattaya > 72 detained for drug use in Pattaya pub raid

72 detained for drug use in Pattaya pub raid

Street in Pattaya, Thailand
TN Pattaya 0

CHON BURI: Seventy-two people, 17 of them under 20 years of age, were arrested in a raid on a pub in tambon Thung Kruat in Bang Lamung district early Sunday after testing positive for drugs.

The raid on “I Am” pub in the Laem Chabang area took place at about 4am. It was led by Pol Col Pattana Preechanon, the Chon Buri police chief investigator, Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, and Ruangyos Ratana-uradin, director of the Region 5 Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Police raid Russian Go-Go Bars in South Pattaya

Breaking News

Chinese Tourist Drowns in waters off Pattaya Island

Breaking News

Naked Kuwaiti arrested by Pattaya Police on Walking Street

Leave a Reply