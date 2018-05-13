72 detained for drug use in Pattaya pub raid

CHON BURI: Seventy-two people, 17 of them under 20 years of age, were arrested in a raid on a pub in tambon Thung Kruat in Bang Lamung district early Sunday after testing positive for drugs.

The raid on “I Am” pub in the Laem Chabang area took place at about 4am. It was led by Pol Col Pattana Preechanon, the Chon Buri police chief investigator, Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, and Ruangyos Ratana-uradin, director of the Region 5 Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

