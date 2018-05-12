Saturday, May 12, 2018
Home > News > Paris Stabbing Attack Leaves 2 Persons Dead, 8 Injured

Paris Stabbing Attack Leaves 2 Persons Dead, 8 Injured

Paris Skyline
TN News 0

According to BFM TV, an unidentified person attacked bystanders with a knife in the center of Paris on Saturday. At least eight people have been reportedly injured, including two seriously and two have died, local media outlets have reported.

Reuters reported that a local Paris police source has confirmed there had been a stabbing assault, without revealing further details. Meanwhile, local media has published a video showing people reportedly running from the mass stabbing attack.

Paris Authorities said that ​perpetrator who carried out the stabbing attack in the center of Paris on Saturday was overpowered by police. Sources close to the incident said that the assailant was shot dead by local police, BFM TV reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai protesters call for the army to take side

Breaking News

Police examining data on recent Turkish visitors

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

No charges yet against people held in connection with bomb attacks

Leave a Reply