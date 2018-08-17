Police pick up truck in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Chiang Mai

Broke and busted: Malaysian tourist caught fibbing to Chiang Mai police

By TN / August 17, 2018

A Malaysian tourist who claimed he’d been robbed by a farang man in Muang Chiang Mai has been charged with filing a false police complaint.

Pravin Krishnan, 20, was booked at 3am on Friday, less than two hours after lodging the complaint.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close