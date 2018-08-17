Smoke from Indonesian forest fires affecting southern Thailand





SONGKHLA, 17th August 2018 (NNT) – Smoke from forest fires in Indonesia has begun to affect areas of Thailand’s southern region, including Hat Yai district of Songkla, where particulate levels are now detrimental to health.

Smoke from Indonesian forest fires has shrouded much of Songkla province extending out to sea, impacting on visibility for boat operators. Songkla Fisheries Association Head, Suradech Nilubon has issued a warning to all commercial boats to proceed with caution at this time, emphasizing that boats returning to dock at night should use their spotlights to avoid accidents, while those at sea at night must keep warning lights on.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

