Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Entrance 4 to the main building
Bangkok

100 Electric Taxis Coming to Suvarnabhumi

By TN / August 17, 2018

BANGKOK — A fleet of electric taxis is coming to service Suvarnabhumi Airport early next month, officials said Thursday.

In an effort to promote renewable energy, Sanit Promwong of the land transport department said a fleet of 101 electric taxis will be in service by Sep. 9 with a goal of increasing the number to upward of 1,000 next year.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

