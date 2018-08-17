100 Electric Taxis Coming to Suvarnabhumi

BANGKOK — A fleet of electric taxis is coming to service Suvarnabhumi Airport early next month, officials said Thursday.
In an effort to promote renewable energy, Sanit Promwong of the land transport department said a fleet of 101 electric taxis will be in service by Sep. 9 with a goal of increasing the number to upward of 1,000 next year.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
