Saturday, June 2, 2018
Mercedes-Benz sedans used as VIP taxis

Traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1st June 2018 (NNT)-All Thai Taxi Co Ltd has revealed it will now operate its first 15 Mercedes-Benz E-350 taxis in an effort to raise its service to international standards.

Department of Land Transport Director-General Sanit Promwong said during the launch of the new VIP taxi service that it was a move to raise the standards of taxi service in the country.

The company wants to cater to business people and those looking for next level comfort and premium service. Passengers can request a VIP taxi directly via a mobile application.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
