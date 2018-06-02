Saturday, June 2, 2018
Three Dalits Murdered by Tamil Nadu Mob After Crossing Legs Before Caste Hindus

Three Dalit men were brutally hacked to death with machetes and other weapons by a group of upper caste Hindus in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state Monday night. The men were attacked for sitting with their legs crossed, which the caste Hindus took as a grave insult.

The attack occurred in Kachanatham village, in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, DNA India reported.

“The trouble started on May 26 when two Dalit youths — Theiventhiran and Prabakaran — sitting with their legs crossed outside Karuppasamy temple. Two caste Hindus who came there objected and abused Dalit youths for sitting crossing their legs in their presence which they claim to be a dishonour,” A Kathir, executive director of Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, noted in his fact-finding report.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

