4 Wild Boars Granted Thai Citizenship: Official





CHIANG RAI — Three members of the Wild Boars football team and their coach were granted Thai citizenship Wednesday, officials said.

A top official of Mae Sai district administration in Chiang Rai said that Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, 25; Adul Sam-on, 14; Mongkol Boonpeam, 13; and Pornchai Kamluang, 16; were among 30 stateless people who received Thai national ID cards today.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article