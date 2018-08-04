U.S. military and Thai Navy SEAL members during the rescue of the soccer team boys at Tham Luang cave
4 Wild Boars Granted Thai Citizenship: Official

By TN / August 9, 2018

CHIANG RAI — Three members of the Wild Boars football team and their coach were granted Thai citizenship Wednesday, officials said.

A top official of Mae Sai district administration in Chiang Rai said that Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, 25; Adul Sam-on, 14; Mongkol Boonpeam, 13; and Pornchai Kamluang, 16; were among 30 stateless people who received Thai national ID cards today.

