Protest leader and former politician Suthep Thaugsuban
NCPO warns Suthep not to meet fans

By TN / August 9, 2018

Former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban should stay put and not try to meet supporters at this time, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has warned.

NCPO secretary-general and army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad said yesterday the council has met and mulled over plans by his party to meet voters. Nothing conclusive was reached on the issue, however.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

