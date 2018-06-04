Suthep breaks promise to exit politics

Before 1,000 people attending an inaugural event of the Action Coalition for Thailand (ACT) Party on Sunday, Suthep Thaugsuban, former secretary-general of the defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) street protest, admitted he was reneging on his pledge to exit politics by accepting a position as a recruiter and fund-raiser for the ACT.

“I didn’t want to be involved with politics. But when brothers and sisters who share the same ideology approached me and told me they were establishing a people’s political party, I had to join,” he said during his acceptance remarks at Suriyadhep Hall at Rangsit University.

