A younger brother of former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban has confirmed his group will apply Friday to register a political party with the Office of Election Commission.

The planned party, which is reportedly named Ruamphalang Prachachartthai (Uniting the Force of the Thai Nation), is rumoured to include several former Democrat MPs and key figures including Anek Laothamatas, chairman of the reform panel on politics.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS