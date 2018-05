POLICE COMMANDOS raided the Onoi Temple yesterday morning to arrest its well-known founder and abbot, Phra Buddha Isara.

The monk has been charged with illegal association for his role in the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) protests and the unauthorised use of the initials of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit in amulets.

