Senior monks arrested for embezzlement, robbery

Some 200 police commandos made coordinated raids on Buddhist temples on Thursday morning and arrested senior monks for alleged embezzlement, including members of the Sangha Supreme Council, and well-known political monk Buddha Isara for alleged robbery during the Bangkok Shutdown protests.

The elite forces from the Crime Suppression Division had search and arrest warrants for the 6am raids at Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok, Wat Onoi in Nakhon Pathom and Wat Kudeethong in Sing Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST