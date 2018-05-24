Thursday, May 24, 2018
Home > News > RTAF celebrates 40th anniversary of F5 E/F fighter jet, receives upgraded prototype

RTAF celebrates 40th anniversary of F5 E/F fighter jet, receives upgraded prototype

F-5E Royal Thai Air Force in Korat.
TN News 0

UBON RATCHATHANI, 23 May 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force has held an honor ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the commissioning of its F5 E/F fighter jet while also unveiling a prototype F5 E.

Royal Thai Air Force Commander, ACM Jom Roongsawang, chaired the anniversary ceremony for the force’s F5 E/F fighter jet, as well as a tandem ceremony to receive its prototype F5 E under a program to enhance the combat capability of Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Tourist police involved with Russian ATM skimming gang sacked

Breaking News

Thailand stages Loy Krathong festivities in 8 provinces

Breaking News

Overall flood situation in Thailand not worrying: Plodprasop Suraswadi

Leave a Reply