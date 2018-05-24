RTAF celebrates 40th anniversary of F5 E/F fighter jet, receives upgraded prototype

UBON RATCHATHANI, 23 May 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force has held an honor ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the commissioning of its F5 E/F fighter jet while also unveiling a prototype F5 E.

Royal Thai Air Force Commander, ACM Jom Roongsawang, chaired the anniversary ceremony for the force’s F5 E/F fighter jet, as well as a tandem ceremony to receive its prototype F5 E under a program to enhance the combat capability of Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand