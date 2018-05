Eight Indian nationals have been arrested for involvement in a scam that used the names of 300 Thai women in forged marriage licences. None of the women were aware that they were ‘married’.

The women are residents of Saraburi’s Wang Muang distrct, deputy Tourist Police Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Wednesday after officers earlier helped 13 victims withdraw their names from the marriage registry.

