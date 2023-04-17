Over 18 Billion Baht Spent During Songkran Holidays









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have estimated that more than 18 billion baht was spent by revelers during the Songkran holidays.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasted that Songkran celebrations generated around 18.5 billion baht from domestic and international revelers nationwide.

Around 300,000 international tourists were expected to visit Thailand during the long holiday period, accounting for roughly 60% of all visitors to the country during the same period in 2019.

