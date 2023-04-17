Over 18 Billion Baht Spent During Songkran Holidays

TN April 17, 2023 0
Celebrating the Songkran

Celebrating the Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have estimated that more than 18 billion baht was spent by revelers during the Songkran holidays.

Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasted that Songkran celebrations generated around 18.5 billion baht from domestic and international revelers nationwide.

Around 300,000 international tourists were expected to visit Thailand during the long holiday period, accounting for roughly 60% of all visitors to the country during the same period in 2019.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



