Thailand Plans to Use Space Technology to Fight Air Pollution

April 17, 2023
Pollution in Thailand.

Pollution in Thailand. City buildings seen through smoke haze. Photo: PxHere.




Thailand will use the developments of its space technology to address the ongoing air pollution and environmental problems which are currently affecting public health and the country’s reputation.

Thailand, Laos and Myanmar Discuss Transboundary Haze Pollution

The House Committee on Communications, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy and Society (DES) is currently working with the Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (Ecstar) on utilizing space technology to tackle the air pollution problem. Thai startup TeroSpace, which opened the Space Technology Laboratory at Wiangpapao Technical College in Chiang Rai, has also joined the project as well.

tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



