Thailand Plans to Use Space Technology to Fight Air Pollution









Thailand will use the developments of its space technology to address the ongoing air pollution and environmental problems which are currently affecting public health and the country’s reputation.

The House Committee on Communications, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy and Society (DES) is currently working with the Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (Ecstar) on utilizing space technology to tackle the air pollution problem. Thai startup TeroSpace, which opened the Space Technology Laboratory at Wiangpapao Technical College in Chiang Rai, has also joined the project as well.

