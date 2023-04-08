Thailand, Laos and Myanmar Discuss Transboundary Haze Pollution









BANGKOK, April 7 – Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha hosted a trilateral consultation with leaders from Lao PDR and Myanmar to strengthen cooperation and tackle transboundary haze pollution among the three countries.

Gen. Prayut hosted a trilateral consultation on transboundary haze pollution via videoconference with Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Myanmar.

