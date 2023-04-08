Chuwit resumes solo campaign against Bhumjaithai’s cannabis policy









Self-styled whistle blower Chuwit Kamolvisit has resumed his campaign against the Bhumjaithai party’s cannabis policy, after the Civil Court yesterday (Friday) lifted the injunction barring him from such campaigning.

Civil Court bars Chuwit from campaigning against Bhumjaithai over its cannabis policy

The court ruled that Chuwit’s criticism and comments about the Bhumjaithai party’s cannabis policy concern the positives and negatives of cannabis use and are useful for the public, so they understand the arguments for and against.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





