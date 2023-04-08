Chuwit resumes solo campaign against Bhumjaithai’s cannabis policy

April 8, 2023 TN
Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Kamolvisit outside the Central World department store in Bangkok. Photo: Jeremy.




Self-styled whistle blower Chuwit Kamolvisit has resumed his campaign against the Bhumjaithai party’s cannabis policy, after the Civil Court yesterday (Friday) lifted the injunction barring him from such campaigning.

Civil Court bars Chuwit from campaigning against Bhumjaithai over its cannabis policy

The court ruled that Chuwit’s criticism and comments about the Bhumjaithai party’s cannabis policy concern the positives and negatives of cannabis use and are useful for the public, so they understand the arguments for and against.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

