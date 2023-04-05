Civil Court bars Chuwit from campaigning against Bhumjaithai over its cannabis policy

April 5, 2023 TN
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.




Thailand’s Civil Court issued an injunction today (Wednesday) barring Chuwit Kamolvisit from campaigning against the Bhumjaithai party over its cannabis policy, pending the outcome of a defamation lawsuit, filed against the self-styled whistle blower by the party.

Search of ganja shop at Chuwit’s hotel ‘routine inspection’

The court ruling follows the filing of a motion for temporary protection with the court by the Bhumjaithai party today, seeking an emergency injunction after the court rejected the party’s complaint on the grounds that barring Chuwit from criticising the party may infringe upon the defendant’s right to free expressions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

