Thailand seeks cooperation from neighbours to address cross border pollution

April 1, 2023 TN
Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand

Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand. Photo: Takeaway.




Thailand is seeking cooperation from neighbouring countries to address cross-border air pollution, which is seriously impacting the northern provinces of Thailand.

Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

Spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry, Kanchana Patarachoke, said that Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has coordinated with his ASEAN counterparts and sought help to solve the problem within the framework of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Shingha Water

Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais

April 1, 2023 TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash

April 1, 2023 TN
Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit

Thai politician Chonsawat Asavahame dies of heatstroke in Buri Ram

March 31, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket Nightlife in Patong

Three Foreigners Fighting at Patong Restaurant Fined 2,000 Baht Each

April 1, 2023 TN
Shingha Water

Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais

April 1, 2023 TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash

April 1, 2023 TN
Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Chiang Mai¡s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

April 1, 2023 TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Six People Dead, Five Injured after Minivan Crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

April 1, 2023 TN