Thailand seeks cooperation from neighbours to address cross border pollution

Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand. Photo: Takeaway.









Thailand is seeking cooperation from neighbouring countries to address cross-border air pollution, which is seriously impacting the northern provinces of Thailand.

Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

Spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry, Kanchana Patarachoke, said that Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has coordinated with his ASEAN counterparts and sought help to solve the problem within the framework of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

By Thai PBS World

