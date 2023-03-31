French Tourist Goes Missing in Jungle on Adang Island in Satun

March 31, 2023 TN
Koh Lipe beach in Satun

Koh Lipe beach in in Satun Province. Photo: Tuya70.




Police in Satun were notified from a 191 emergency call on Thursday (March 30th) about the incident.

High tides force temporary closures of southern tourist islands

Ms. C. M. T. D., 29, a French national, was lost near a viewpoint on the Adang Island in the Tarutao National Park. A search was launched until night time yesterday, March 30th, when the hunt was suspended due to poor lighting.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



