French Tourist Goes Missing in Jungle on Adang Island in Satun
Police in Satun were notified from a 191 emergency call on Thursday (March 30th) about the incident.
Ms. C. M. T. D., 29, a French national, was lost near a viewpoint on the Adang Island in the Tarutao National Park. A search was launched until night time yesterday, March 30th, when the hunt was suspended due to poor lighting.
By Goongnang Suksawat
