Unidentified Foreign Motorbike Rider Dies After Colliding with a Garbage Truck in Karon, Phuket









Emergency responders reported that they were notified of the accident today at 2:28 A.M. on Friday morning (March 31st) on Karon Beach Road, Mueang Phuket.

Russian motorbike rider dies after crashing into minivan in Karon

The first responders arrived at the scene of the accident to find a damaged motorbike near a garbage truck on the road. Nearby, they found the body of an unidentified foreign motorbike rider. The body was taken to a local hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

