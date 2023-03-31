Unidentified Foreign Motorbike Rider Dies After Colliding with a Garbage Truck in Karon, Phuket

March 31, 2023 TN
Emergency responders reported that they were notified of the accident today at 2:28 A.M. on Friday morning (March 31st) on Karon Beach Road, Mueang Phuket.

The first responders arrived at the scene of the accident to find a damaged motorbike near a garbage truck on the road. Nearby, they found the body of an unidentified foreign motorbike rider. The body was taken to a local hospital.

By Goongnang Suksawat
