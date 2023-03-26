Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

March 26, 2023 TN
Smoke haze crisis in Northern Thailand

Smoke haze crisis in Northern Thailand. Photo: Vimeo.




The level of PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces in the past 24 hours exceeded Thailand’s 50-micron safety level, with the PM2.5 in northern provinces being measured from 37 microns to 459 microns, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation reported at 7am today (Sunday).

The air quality in the rest of the country is, however, within safety limits, including Bangkok and its suburbs, where it was measured from 16-46 microns in the past 24 hours.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai Airways cancels Germany flights amid strikes

March 25, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister.

Prayut nominated United Thai Nation Party’s first candidate for next PM

March 25, 2023 TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Most of Thailand will see summer storms from Sunday through Wednesday

March 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Smoke haze crisis in Northern Thailand

Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday

March 26, 2023 TN
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Immigration Reveals More Information About Yellow and Red Card System for Misbehaving Foreigners

March 26, 2023 TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Pattaya Police are Launching Intense Crackdown on Illegal Tour Guides

March 26, 2023 TN
Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai Airways cancels Germany flights amid strikes

March 25, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister.

Prayut nominated United Thai Nation Party’s first candidate for next PM

March 25, 2023 TN