Excessive PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces on Sunday









The level of PM2.5 dust in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces in the past 24 hours exceeded Thailand’s 50-micron safety level, with the PM2.5 in northern provinces being measured from 37 microns to 459 microns, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation reported at 7am today (Sunday).

The air quality in the rest of the country is, however, within safety limits, including Bangkok and its suburbs, where it was measured from 16-46 microns in the past 24 hours.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

