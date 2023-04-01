Exiled Chinese Christian Group Arrested in Pattaya for Overstay









A large group of Chinese nationals who fled China due to fears of persecution for their faith were arrested in Pattaya this week for overstaying their visas, a common crackdown in Thailand that normally leads to immediate deportation, but this case has captured major international media attention.

Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

The total of 63 Chinese nationals, which includes 35 children, were arrested Thursday, March 30th, 2023 in the Pattaya area following what Chonburi Immigration said was a tip from a concerned citizen. Activists working on behalf of the detained group claim the informant was working with the Chinese government in an attempt to bring the group back to China, where activist groups claim the large group of Chinese christians could face a variety of harsh penalties.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





