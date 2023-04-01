Exiled Chinese Christian Group Arrested in Pattaya for Overstay

April 1, 2023
Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.




A large group of Chinese nationals who fled China due to fears of persecution for their faith were arrested in Pattaya this week for overstaying their visas, a common crackdown in Thailand that normally leads to immediate deportation, but this case has captured major international media attention.

Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

The total of 63 Chinese nationals, which includes 35 children, were arrested Thursday, March 30th, 2023 in the Pattaya area following what Chonburi Immigration said was a tip from a concerned citizen. Activists working on behalf of the detained group claim the informant was working with the Chinese government in an attempt to bring the group back to China, where activist groups claim the large group of Chinese christians could face a variety of harsh penalties.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

