Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

By TN / October 11, 2018

Immigration police on Wednesday rounded up 100 Christian Pakistani asylum seekers who have overstayed their visas or lack any visa.

Acting Immigration Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpal ordered checks of Soi Charansanitwong 12 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Yai district.

