Pakistani Christians held in visa crackdown

Immigration police on Wednesday rounded up 100 Christian Pakistani asylum seekers who have overstayed their visas or lack any visa.
Acting Immigration Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpal ordered checks of Soi Charansanitwong 12 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Yai district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
